Felt debris falls onto platform at MBTA Forest Hills station

The incident follows one in September at the same station, where a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling onto the platform.

The debris weighed less than a pound, said MBTA Spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

A piece of felt used to pad joints near MBTA bridges fell to the platform of the Forest Hills commuter rail station on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

“This debris is not concrete,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail Wednesday night.

Facilities personnel at the station noticed an area where the felt was missing, he said.

As a result, water was observed “coming down by the bridge joint,” Pesaturo said.

The area has been cordoned off.

A photo of the crumbled debris was posted by a rider who tweeted to @MBTA to report “multiple chunks of ceiling on the platform this morning.”

The agency tweeted back, asking for a specific location.

The incident is the second time this month MBTA riders have dealt with fallen debris at a station.

On March 1, a ceiling panel weighing more than 20 pounds fell at the MBTA’s Harvard Station, narrowly missing a rider. In response, the transit agency said it would inspect all the panels across the system.

The MBTA said it removed and replaced about 100 panels at the station, the Globe reported.

