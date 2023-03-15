Holocaust observance to be held at B’nai Tikvah in Canton

Two local children of Holocaust survivors will speak at the annual Holocaust Observance on April 18 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St.
The event — which is being held live and streamed online starting at 7 p.m. — also will feature readings by teen representatives from nine area synagogues, and music by Shir Rhythm, an a capella group from Temple Israel in Sharon.
Participants will light memorial candles as the names of Holocaust victims are read.
“It is important to have a public, communitywide observance to never forget the significance, horror, and lasting effects of the Holocaust, to never forget the actual events of the Holocaust, and to never forget the ability of ordinary citizens to turn a blind eye to the horror inflicted on their former friends and neighbors,” said Joyce Greenwald, who helped organize the observance. “In 2023 we are seeing record incidences of anti-Semitism, so the need to speak publicly is as relevant as ever.”
The event is sponsored by Adath Sharon Sisterhood, Ahavath Torah of Stoughton, B’nai Tikvah, Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton, Temple Beth Emunah in Stoughton, Temple Chayai Shalom in Easton, Temple Israel, Temple Sinai of Sharon, and Young Israel of Sharon.
More information — including the online link — is available on the synagogue’s calendar at bnaitikvahma.org or by contacting Greenwald at jg3lg@comcast.net.
