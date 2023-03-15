Holocaust observance to be held at B’nai Tikvah in Canton

Two local children of Holocaust survivors will speak at the annual Holocaust Observance on April 18 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St.

The event — which is being held live and streamed online starting at 7 p.m. — also will feature readings by teen representatives from nine area synagogues, and music by Shir Rhythm, an a capella group from Temple Israel in Sharon.

Participants will light memorial candles as the names of Holocaust victims are read.