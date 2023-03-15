Lawrence man convicted for beating neighbor to death with baseball bat

A Lawrence man was convicted Wednesday for beating and killing his neighbor with an aluminum baseball bat in 2017, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Martin Rodriguez, 67, was convicted of first-degree murder in Lawrence Superior Court, the statement said. He is scheduled to return to court March 27 for sentencing.

Jose Burgos, 53, who lived in the same YMCA rooming house as Rodriguez, died in the attack, the statement said.