Lawrence man convicted for beating neighbor to death with baseball bat

A Lawrence man was convicted Wednesday for beating and killing his neighbor with an aluminum baseball bat in 2017, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Martin Rodriguez, 67, was convicted of first-degree murder in Lawrence Superior Court, the statement said. He is scheduled to return to court March 27 for sentencing.
Jose Burgos, 53, who lived in the same YMCA rooming house as Rodriguez, died in the attack, the statement said.
The trial began March 8, the statement said.
A jury determined the murder was committed with premeditation, the statement said, as well as extreme atrocity and cruelty.
“This was a brutal crime and I’m pleased the jury considered all of the evidence before delivering a just verdict,” said Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker in the statement. “I’m also impressed with the professionalism and dedication of our team from top to bottom.”
