Man arrested after alleged fight involving a gun at Fairhaven store

A New Bedford man was arrested late Tuesday night after he was allegedly involved in a fight involving a firearm at a Walmart store in Fairhaven, according to police.
Brandin Gonsalves, 22, was arraigned in New Bedford District Court Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault with intent to kill, according to police.
He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 21, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.
Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a report of a fight in the lobby of the store located at 42 Fairhaven Commons Way, police said.
During the altercation, Gonsalves allegedly produced a firearm and struck another person with it, the statement said.
Police located three unspent 9mm rounds of ammunition in the lobby. A 9mm magazine loaded with additional rounds was also recovered near the scene, police said.
Gonsalves does not possess a license to carry in Massachusetts, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.