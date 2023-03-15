Man arrested after alleged fight involving a gun at Fairhaven store

A New Bedford man was arrested late Tuesday night after he was allegedly involved in a fight involving a firearm at a Walmart store in Fairhaven, according to police.

Brandin Gonsalves, 22, was arraigned in New Bedford District Court Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault with intent to kill, according to police.

He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 21, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.