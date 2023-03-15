Republican James Sununu wins reelection in North Hampton, N.H. — with help of local Democrats

The North Hampton Democratic Committee endorsed Sununu in an email sent before the election, but walked it back later, noting that they do not endorse candidates. Still, they included Sununu in a list of candidates recommended by a local nonpartisan group, Step Up North Hampton.

Residents demand that the town improves spotty cell service, and some believe Sununu — who touted his experience in local leadership — will address what they see as a public safety issue. And on Tuesday he won — with a bit of help from local Democrats.

CONCORD, N.H. — Candidates in local elections don’t run under a party affiliation, but when James Sununu ran for reelection to North Hampton’s select board, most voters knew he’s a Republican like his brother, Governor Chris Sununu.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party declined to comment on the local Democratic committee’s support of Sununu.

Lisa Dibella, 63, is a member of the local Democratic committee who is running to serve as its treasurer. Dibella always votes a straight Democratic ticket, she told the Globe, but said Sununu had her vote because of the committee’s recommendation.

“Sununu represented more what the Democrats want to see in the future versus the other choice,” Dibella said. But Dibella opposes Sununu’s brother and said she didn’t vote for him last year because of the 24-week abortion ban he signed into law.

In North Hampton, Sununu has already served one term as chair of the select board, and has also served on the local school board. He defeated his lesser-known opponent, Brendan Fennell, 347 to 197. Turnout during Tuesday’s snowstorm was around 16 percent, low for local elections that tend to have around 25 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, according to the town clerk.

Fennell declined to say which party he belongs to in a candidate survey.

Advertisement

“Our selectman — you have no idea what political party they belong to,” said Shep Kroner, a North Hampton resident who serves on the steering committee of Step Up North Hampton. Sununu’s last name removes some of the guesswork, but Kroner said local politics revolves around zoning, the school budget, and town contracts rather than political party.

Sununu’s win “is a perfect example of how local politics historically and most of the time still is very local. It’s about the person at the time and less about party politics,” said Anna Brown, the executive director of Citizens Count, a nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks New Hampshire policy and politics. Partisan debates like those over COVID-19 and book banning are the exception, not the rule, she said.

One of the reasons Step Up North Hampton endorsed Sununu is because he’s working to address the lack of cell phone service in the town, according to Jim Maggiore, who serves on the group’s steering committee as well as the select board.

Maggiore and other residents see cell phone service a matter of life or death. Last summer, a person died after a car crash when onlookers were unable to call emergency responders.

“They couldn’t get to that man because they didn’t know,” Maggiore said. “Somebody had to drive to the fire department to let them know.”

Under Sununu’s leadership during his first term, the board tried to use eminent domain to seize private land for an access road to a possible cell phone tower site, but abandoned the idea after facing public blowback.

Advertisement

“We have to as a community stop doing this NIMBY business because people’s lives are at stake,” said Valerie Gamache, a North Hampton resident who lives near the intersection where the motorist perished last summer.

Now, Sununu will have another chance to tackle the issue. Eminent domain was a dead end, but listening sessions on the topic revealed other possible locations for a cell phone tower, and land owners came forward who might be willing to give land to the town or let the town buy some of their land.

“We don’t have a specific plan right now,” Sununu said. He’s heard about an application to put a cell phone tower on private property and is waiting to see if that materializes before the zoning or planning board in the next few weeks.

“After that, depending on the outcome, we might have to revisit the issue of accessing town-owned property in some way,” he said.









Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.