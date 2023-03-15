So many teachers are leaving Providence classrooms

*** NOTE: If you’re a teacher who left Providence schools some time in the past three years, I’d love to hear directly from you. E-mail me. ***

The report doesn’t quite draw conclusions about why so many teachers are departing, but it’s safe to assume that the district/state will pretend that the pandemic is the only possible reason, the teachers’ union will tweet-blame the takeover, and neither side will admit that it’s probably some combination of both.

More than 500 Providence teachers left the classroom over the past two school years, a rate that is substantially higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic (and the state takeover of the district), according to a new report from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.

You should read the full report here, but here are a few quick takeaways.

⚓ Providence’s teacher retention rate since the beginning of the pandemic is at 75 percent, down from 84 percent in the three years before the virus disrupted schools everywhere. By comparison, the retention rate among other school districts in the urban core (Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket) dropped from 83 percent before the pandemic to 82 percent since the pandemic, and the statewide retention rate fell from 85 percent to 84 percent.

⚓ Annenberg offers a helpful breakdown of the different kinds of teacher departures, including retirees, teachers on some form of leave, those who moved into a non-teaching role, and other exits from the district. The report does find that Providence loses a lot more teachers to other districts than it gains teachers moving from other districts to Providence.

⚓ Providence continues to struggle when it comes to overall applications to teach in the city. The only teaching job that averages more than 10 external applications per position is for a general elementary school role.

⚓ The report found that 46 percent of teachers in Providence are age 51 or older; in contrast, statewide about 38 percent of teachers have reached age 50. Providence expects to see a larger wave of retirements in the coming years because 25 percent of teachers are within five years of retirement.

