Some 30,000 residents still without power as Mass. recovers from long-duration storm

“The powerful late season winter storm that brought historic heavy wet snow/ power outages to portions of the northern Worcester Hills and the east slopes of the [Berkshires] will loosen its grip on our region today,’' forecasters at the National Weather Service in Norton wrote Wednesday. “We may even see some partial sunshine develop during the afternoon especially in the lower elevations.”

Some 30,000 customers from the state’s four utilities are without power Wednesday morning in the aftermath of a long-duration storm that brought heavy snow, strong winds and rain to Massachusetts and is still generating concerns about coastal and inland flooding, officials said.

A flood advisory was in effect for all of coastal Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. “Only very minor inundation is expected around the time of high tide early this morning,” forecasters wrote.

Forecasters said they are also closely watching rising water levels in river basins in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where flood warnings have been issued. There were also concerns about flooding along the Taunton River in Bridgewater and the Pawtuxet and Wood Rivers in Rhode Island. “Minor flooding is forecast,’' according to the weather service.

Temperatures across the state are expected to rise above freezing and into the low 40s Wednesday. In western and northern Worcester County, where snowfall was measured in feet, forecasters are concerned about continuing strong winds knocking down more trees and power lines, delaying resumption of electrical service.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, National Grid is working to restore service to 14,010 customers, followed by Unitil (8,549), Eversource in Western Mass. (7,939) and Eversource in Eastern Mass. with just 480 outages as of 6:22 a.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall was reported in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties, as well as a portion of Middlesex County, according to the weather service. Colrain received 3 feet of snow, Paxton clocked 27.5 inches, Plainfield got 32 inches, Ashby measured 30 inches, while Boston’s Logan Airport reported just a half inch from the storm that arrived in force Tuesday night.

Speed restrictions remained in place Wednesday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike between Millbury and the New York border, according to MassDOT. The state transportation agency said it still had 633 snow-fighters deployed as of 6:10 a.m.

Non-essential state workers were ordered to stay home by Governor Maura Healey on Tuesday.

In all but Berkshire County, where courthouses will open two hours late, state courts will open as scheduled. The first day of jury service was also cancelled for Wednesday in Berkshire, Worcester, Essex, and Middlesex counties, according to the courts.

School districts in communities closed on Tuesday and some public school districts with high snowfall totals remained closed Wednesday.

In Haverhill where around four inches of snow was recorded, public schools are opening two hours late Wednesday. The administration also acknowledged to parents they should have closed the system down on Tuesday as the storm intensified.

“Dear Families – We called this one wrong, and we are so sorry! All reports indicated it would not switch from rain to snow until after 1:00 p.m. in Haverhill, but as you know, we started seeing it come down steadily mid-morning,’' administrators wrote. “Some families chose to keep their students home today, and others dismissed them early. All student absences and dismissals will be excused for the day.”

Information form earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





