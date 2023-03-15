Three years in, COVID is not over

The good news is, hospitalizations for COVID in Rhode Island have been declining. Although Rhode Island is now considered low risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says our community transmission – your chance of actually getting infected with COVID-19 — is moderate to substantial . And COVID is still the primary or contributing cause for 65 percent of hospitalizations in Rhode Island, which is not where we want to be.

“I don’t believe the virus has gotten the memo that the pandemic is winding down,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glenn , director of the Stanford Biosecurity and Pandemic Preparedness Initiative.

COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic three years ago this month, and while there has been talk lately about celebrating the end of the pandemic state of emergency, there’s also room for discussion about the frequency of COVID booster shots.

More broadly, “the reality is that we still continue to have substantial transmission and deaths due to COVID in the US, and we are in a situation where the virus will be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr of the Columbia University School of Public Health.

Yet 98 percent of COVID deaths nationally are among those over age 50. Some 3,870 Rhode Islanders have died of COVID: 90 percent were over age 50.

Why? We know that COVID-19 is particularly hard on older people, and those with chronic disease.

What many people don’t know is that immunity – from vaccines or COVID-19 infection – fades fairly quickly in older people. There is good evidence that immunity lasts only six months, or less.

“We just need to realize that immunity, unfortunately, wanes pretty quickly. We don’t want that to be true. We want lifelong immunity. We want measles-type immunity. But that’s wishful thinking at this point in time,” said Dr. Kristian Andersen, immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute.

What to do? There continues to be good evidence that masking prevents COVID-19 transmission, and can even reduce the severity of a breakthrough infection. Masking during times of increased transmission when you are out in public, especially if you are older or otherwise at increased risk, protects both you and others who might not be able to fight off the virus themselves.

Many people who are at higher risk are considering getting a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine every six months. While this approach hasn’t yet been rigorously tested or approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, it is reasonable for those who are at higher risk to think about getting a COVID vaccine every six months.

“I hope that those who want another booster dose after six months will be allowed to get one. I know my waning immunity is a growing concern for me,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Policy and Research at the University of Minnesota.

While it’s been three years, COVID isn’t gone yet. It’s still killing Rhode Islanders. We’ll probably never have zero COVID. But perhaps, if we work together to protect ourselves and the most vulnerable, we can have zero COVID deaths.

Michael Fine MD, is an author, family physician, and the former director of the R.I. Department of Health; he lives in Scituate. Nick Landekic MA MBA, is a retired biotechnology CEO and entrepreneur who spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry; he lives in Bristol.