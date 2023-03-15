Victim identified, suspect charged in fatal Springfield shooting

Cabrera was charged with first degree murder. He pleaded not guilty court records show

Jordan Cabrera, 25, of Chicopee, was arraigned Monday at Springfield District Court, the statement said.

A man was charged for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Springfield, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Wednesday in a statement.

Around 7 p.m. on March 10, Springfield police responded to a shooting on Caldwell Drive, the statement said, where they found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Jahvante Perez, 25, of West Springfield, was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the statement said.

Cabrera is being held without bail, the statement said, and is scheduled to return to court on April 12.

An ongoing investigation being conducted by Springfield police and the Hampden district attorney’s office.





