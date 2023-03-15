Wellesley College referendum supports admission of transgender men, but administrators disagree

Wellesley President Paula Johnson in recent weeks has voiced her opposition to the student ballot, saying that the college’s mission as a women’s college remains relevant, even as the student body has become more diverse in recent years. The college currently admits transgender women and nonbinary persons but says “those assigned female at birth who identify as men are not eligible for admission.”

Wellesley College said “there is no plan” to change its admissions policy or its mission as a women’s college despite the results of a student referendum Tuesday that called for the college to admit transgender men and use more inclusive language in campus communications.

“For nearly 150 years, Wellesley’s mission has been to provide an excellent liberal arts education to women who will make a difference in the world,” Johnson wrote in a March 6 letter to the campus community. “Events of the last few years — including a pandemic that has had a disproportionate economic impact on women, especially women of color, new restrictions on reproductive health and freedom in the United States, and attacks on women’s rights and education across the globe — have shown that this mission is as urgent as ever.”

The results of the ballot question were meant to be an opportunity for student voices to be heard, the college said.

Some students, on the other hand, say transgender male students whose identities have evolved during their time on campus feel excluded by the college’s use of the words “women” and “alumnae.”

“In order to fulfil the college’s original stated goal of making the world better, that mission must change,” the student newspaper wrote in a 2021 staff editorial. “And in order to do so, we must update the mission statement and start acknowledging in public what we’ve known on-campus for years: we are not all ‘Wellesley Women’ anymore.”

Several women’s colleges in 2015, including Wellesley, announced they would accept applications from transgender women.

Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, another women’s college, currently admits transgender men.

“Mount Holyoke College is proud to be a women’s college that is gender diverse,” the college said in a statement to the Globe. “Our students, faculty, staff and alums have never been afraid to be out in front. Mount Holyoke will continue to lead boldly on this issue, especially at a time when the lives and livelihoods of women, transgender and nonbinary people are at significant risk around the world.”

At Wellesley, Johnson said the college will take steps to support its diverse campus community, including having student pronouns appear in internal systems to reduce instances of students being misgendered. Johnson said that the college will also add more all-gender bathrooms.

“Wellesley is a women’s college that admits cis, trans, and nonbinary students — all who consistently identify as women,” Johnson wrote. “Wellesley is also an inclusive community that embraces students, alumnae, faculty, and staff of diverse gender identities. I believe the two ways of seeing Wellesley are not mutually exclusive. Rather, this is who we are: a women’s college and a diverse community.”

The college said it does not release vote counts or percentages of student government leadership elections and ballot initiatives.

























