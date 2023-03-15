Woman, 23, charged with murder in connection with stabbing death of man in Easthampton

Donald W. Frank, a lawyer who represented Echevarria at arraignment, said in a brief phone interview that she denies the allegations and will have her day in court, stressing that she’s presumed innocent until proven guilty. A second lawyer appointed to represent Echevarria going forward declined to comment.

Jean Marie Echevarria was arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court on a count of murder in connection with the death of Brennan David Bleau, who was stabbed five times, records show. A not guilty plea was entered for Echevarria, who was ordered detained with a pretrial hearing slated for April 12.

A 23-year-old woman is being held without bail on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man to death early Tuesday in the Easthampton apartment they shared, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Advertisement

According to an Easthampton police report, officers were called Tuesday at around 3:10 a.m. to 2 Culdaff St., apartment B, for a reported disturbance.

Responding officers noted what appeared to be blood in the snow outside, on the landing to the residence, and on the door leading into apartment B, where Echevarria and Bleau lived, according to the report.

Officers entered the apartment and discovered Bleau lying on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to his torso.

Echevarria, the report said, told officers she’d been in a “physical altercation” with Bleau, who she said “pinned her against the kitchen counter,” prompting her to grab a kitchen knife and swing it at him.

“Echevarria was observed to have some abrasions to her legs, but otherwise did not sustain any wounds or injuries,” the report said. “Echevarria at no time claimed that Bleau was armed with any sort of weapon during their altercation.”

The report also included details of Bleau’s injuries. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Bleau had sustained a total of five stab wounds, to his chest, abdomen, shoulder, armpit and tricep,” the report said. “Bleau died from blood loss from these stab wounds.”

His murder, prosecutors said, was the first homicide in Easthampton since the 2012 murder of Jessica Ann Pripstein, who was killed by her boyfriend Ryan Welch, who’s currently serving a life sentence for that slaying.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.