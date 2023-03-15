Exiled Chinese billionaire charged in New York with financial conspiracy

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Guo was “charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses.” The money was also used to finance a $37 million luxury yacht, Williams said.

A federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan charged that Guo and a co-defendant took advantage of Guo’s “prolific online presence” to solicit investments in various entities and programs “by promising outsized financial returns and other benefits.”

NEW YORK — Guo Wengui, a fugitive Chinese billionaire, was arrested Wednesday morning in New York on charges that he orchestrated a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of $1 billion, authorities said.

Advertisement

Guo, who is also known as Miles Kwok, is a business associate of Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former president Donald Trump. It was on a yacht belonging to Guo that Bannon was arrested in a fraud case in August 2020; Trump later pardoned Bannon, who had pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A lawyer for Guo had no immediate comment.

According to the indictment, Guo; his co-defendant, Kin Ming Je, who is described as a financier; and other co-conspirators engaged in a scheme beginning in 2018 to use a series of fraudulent and fictitious business and investment opportunities to solicit, launder, and misappropriate money from their victims.

In one case, the indictment says, they posted a video on social media to announce the offering of stock in a purported news-focused social media platform based in New York called GTV Media Group. It was promoted as the “first ever platform which will combine the power of citizen journalism and social news with state-of-the-art technology, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and real-time interactive communication.”

Advertisement

Over six weeks in 2020, the indictment says, about $452 million worth of GTV common stock was sold to more than 5,500 investors in the United States and abroad. But prosecutors said much of that money did not go to developing and growing the business. For example, prosecutors said, $100 million of the funds were invested in a high-risk hedge fund for the benefit of GTV’s parent company and its owner, a close relative of Guo.

Guo’s legal woes span the Pacific. The US charges against Guo echo those that the Chinese government made against him in 2017, when he was accused of bribery and embezzlement. Until he left China in 2014, Guo oversaw a property empire whose centerpiece was a hotel, residential, and office complex in Beijing overlooking the venue for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

In his native China, he also forged political and financial ties with influential officials, including a senior intelligence officer, Ma Jian, who in 2017 made a videotaped confession admitting to taking more than $8.7 million in gifts from Guo in exchange for favors.

Guo was ruthless to those who got in his way. A Beijing vice mayor who stood between him and the acquisition of property rights for the Olympics venue was felled when Guo obtained a video of the official having sex with a mistress.

While Guo had ties to powerful Chinese officials, he rose to fame in 2017 when — far from Chinese justice in his newly purchased home at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan — he hurled public accusations of corruption against Wang Qishan, then China’s anti-corruption czar, saying his family owned secret stakes in a major conglomerate. The New York Times could not substantiate Guo’s claims.