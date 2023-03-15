Texas judge presses lawyers on FDA approval of key abortion drug

The high-stakes hearing, which lasted more than four hours, is the first time the judge engaged directly with lawyers for the Justice Department, representing the FDA; the company that manufactures and distributes the drug; and the antiabortion group challenging the medication.

While the antiabortion group challenging the drug acknowledged there is no precedent for a court to order the suspension of a long-approved medication, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk seemed open to the argument that mifepristone had not been properly vetted — claims the Food and Drug Administration and leading health organizations strongly contest.

AMARILLO, Tex. — The federal judge who could upend access to a widely used abortion medication pressed government lawyers in a hearing Wednesday about the safety and approval process for the drug, which has been on the market in the United States for more than two decades.

Kacsmaryk said he would issue his ruling as soon as possible.

Medication-induced abortion has become increasingly contentious since the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade last June, eliminating the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

Kacsmaryk asked government lawyers on Wednesday about what he characterized as an accelerated process for approving mifepristone, one of two drugs used in most pregnancy terminations nationwide. In response, a Justice Department lawyer said there is tremendous evidence showing the pill is safe — even when a doctor does not administer it.

It took more than four years for the abortion pill to get approval from the FDA in 2000.

The lawsuit was brought by the legal group Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors who say they have treated patients with mifepristone. The complaint accuses the FDA of approving an ‘’unsafe drug regimen’' without sufficient study and objects to recent steps that make it easier to obtain the medication. They are asking Kacsmaryk to issue a preliminary injunction ordering the FDA to withdraw or suspend approval of mifepristone.

The judge pressed the group’s lawyer about whether he could come up with an ‘’analogue where courts have intervened in such a way’' so many years after a drug has been approved.

‘’No, I can’t,’’ said Erik Baptist, a lawyer with Alliance Defending Freedom. He noted that individuals spent years trying to challenge the drug’s approval internally through the FDA.

Kacsmaryk also solicited guidance from Baptist on how to shape a possible order, asking whether the conservative group believes he could unilaterally direct the FDA to withdraw its approval, or just begin that process.

The court can ‘’on its own accord’' order the FDA withdrawal, Baptist said.

Public health professionals and legal experts have denounced the lawsuit as unsupported by scientific evidence and said it could upend the FDA’s overall drug approval process. The agency has repeatedly found the two-step medication abortion protocol to be a safe and effective alternative to surgical abortions.

Justice Department lawyers object to the court potentially second-guessing the FDA’s technical expertise and have called the request for an injunction ‘’extraordinary and unprecedented.’’ The lawsuit, the government said in court filings, is based on false claims that the drug inflicts severe complications and ‘’fails to acknowledge that the alternatives to mifepristone — surgical abortion or continued pregnancy — also have rates of complications, with childbirth’s being substantially higher than mifepristone’s.’’

However Kacsmaryk rules, his decision will likely be appealed to the conservative US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and the case could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Much of Wednesday’s hearing focused on federal regulations and FDA processes. It did not delve into the legality of abortion or when life begins.

In a two-step medication abortion, a patient first takes one mifepristone pill, which terminates the pregnancy. Approximately 24 hours later, they typically take a four-pill dose of misoprostol, a drug introduced in 1973 to treat stomach ulcers, to soften the cervix and prompt contractions that expel the embryo or fetus. While misoprostol is widely used on its own to perform abortions around the world, studies show it is less effective than the two-step regimen, and usually causes more cramping and bleeding.

Without access to mifepristone, many providers say, they would continue to offer medication abortions using only misoprostol. Some would perform only surgical abortions. Providers said either scenario would result in massive upheaval as they try to enact new procedures, which some clinic owners fear may present legal hurdles. A few have been stockpiling mifepristone in anticipation of the ruling, hoping they would still be permitted to distribute the pills they already have regardless of Kacsmaryk’s decision.

Kacsmaryk, a nominee of President Donald Trump, has attracted criticism from abortion-rights advocates because of his long-held antiabortion views. He was previously a lawyer for the conservative legal organization, First Liberty.

The scheduling of the hearing on Wednesday was also a source of controversy after the judge intentionally delayed public notice and asked lawyers for the parties to keep quiet about the planned hearing — actions he said he was taking to try to minimize disruptions, security threats, and protests. Kacsmaryk said he might wait until late Tuesday to announce the hearing, which typically would have been posted on the court docket soon after the call.

After The Washington Post reported on the judge’s directive to lawyers, a coalition of media organizations criticized the decision, and the judge formally posted notice of the hearing on Monday.