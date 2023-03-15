Home of the Week: Get a start on spring. Easton contemporary features atrium garden.

Year built 1992

Square feet 2,250

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $8,107 (2022)

A dam built around 1720 created what is Langwater Pond today, a body of water for canoeists and kayakers and for the next owner of our Home of the Week pick to admire.

Built in 1992, this contemporary features a remarkable first level — an open floor plan with living and dining areas, a kitchen — and an 86-square-foot atrium with wood-framed windows, slate flooring, solar shades for the six skylights, sliding doors, and a water supply for tending to the flora you can grow in its planting beds.

Advertisement

The home sits on 1.3 acres. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The atrium features sliding glass doors. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

Not to be outdone in the natural light department, the sides of the house overlooking the pond are lined with windows. In the dining area, four rectangular windows topped with a half-moon of glass frame the pondside view as nicely as any camera. A light fixture with Edison bulbs helps define the area, which flows without interruption into the U-shaped kitchen. Together, they stretch 36 feet end-to-end and are nearly 14 feet wide.

The dining area is set before windows overlooking the pond. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The recently updated kitchen has quartz counters, a smart glass white-and-mint-colored refrigerator, maple cabinets from Aristokraft, and stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and a microwave drawer. A quartz-topped peninsula boasting a waterfall edge provides seating for four under an exposed beam with a span of glass-globed lights.

The living room, which is an imposing 608 square feet, is focused on a wood-burning brick fireplace with open shelving. The bricks, which run up to the ceiling, are recycled from the 1700s, according to the current owner. A Sputnik chandelier adds a contemporary vibe to the space amid the exposed beams. Numerous windows flood the space with natural light.

Advertisement

The kitchen has quartz countertops, a peninsula with seating, exposed beams, and a smart refrigerator. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

A fireplace with antique bricks is the focal point of the living area. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

A note about the windows on this level: They are all muntin-less, ensuring an unimpeded view of the pond and the 1.3-acre lot.

A half bath completes this floor.

A stairwell off the living area leads to the second floor, which holds the primary suite, two more bedrooms, a sitting room, and a full bath.

The first stop at the top of the landing is the sitting room, which overlooks the living area. It is set up as an office and boasts recessed lighting.

The sitting room is set up as a home office. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The primary suite has an unusual piece of furniture that could be a big draw for earlier risers: a coffee bar (it has a wine cooler, too). The new owner can enjoy a cup of coffee on the suite’s private balcony. The bedroom is 290 square feet and also offers three closets, oak flooring, and a window overlooking the atrium.

The en-suite bath features a European-style floating vanity with a quartz counter, as well as a shaving nook, ceramic tile on the floor and in the shower, a Bluetooth-connected fan, and an anti-fog mirror. The shower is behind clear-glass custom doors.

The primary suite has a coffee/wine bar and a window looking into the atrium. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The suite also boasts a private balcony. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The primary suite bath offers a floating vanity, and an anti-fog mirror. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The two other bedrooms are 134 square feet and 106 square feet and located opposite each other. They share a full bath with a water closet, a double vanity, ceramic tile flooring that mimics wood planks, a shower/bath combination behind a curtain, and a fan with Bluetooth lighting and music.

The secondary bedrooms range from 106 to 134 square feet. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The secondary bedrooms share a full bath with a dual vanity and a tub/shower combination. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

This bedrooms features a closet with custom shelving and cabinetry. Alex Nguyen/Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The basement is unfinished. The home also comes with an attached two-car garage, central air, a covered patio, and play structures.

Advertisement

Isobel Wilson of Bella Real Estate in South Easton is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.