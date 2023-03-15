We’re feeling left out of the men’s March Madness — and it wasn’t always like this

The NCAA men’s Division 1 basketball tournament is more popular than ever and launches in full fury Thursday and Friday with subregionals in Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Sacramento, Des Moines, Albany, Denver, and Birmingham.

It’s March Madness season across the USA, but here in Greater Boston, we’re not involved. We are the ultimate outsiders. We are landline folks in a SmartPhone World.

Here in the Hub of the Universe, we have no Terriers or Huskies in this fight. Also, no Eagles, Minutemen, Crimson, or Crusaders.

New England is represented. Sort of. On Friday, 15th-seeded Vermont plays Marquette in Columbus, fourth-seeded UConn faces Rick Pitino’s Iona in Albany, and 11th-seeded Providence plays John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats in Greensboro.

Cool. But none of those schools move the needle here in the circulation region of the Boston Globe. And neither does college basketball.

This wasn’t always the case.

Believe it or not, there was a time when college basketball was more popular than pro basketball around here. Red Auerbach once told me so.

Tiny Holy Cross won the NCAA men’s tournament in 1947, made three NCAA appearances in four seasons, and went 27-4 when Auerbach came to Boston in 1950. HC regularly sold out the Boston Garden while the no-playoff Celtics lost money and drew crowds of 6,000. Crusader senior Bob Cousy was among the most popular athletes in Greater Boston.

“I had people telling me Holy Cross actually had a better team than the Celtics,” said Auerbach. “It was so stupid.”

At draft time, Auerbach dismissed Cousy as a “local yokel” and didn’t select him. Cousy later fell into Red’s lap in a dispersal draft and became part of the first Celtics dynasty after Auerbach drafted Bill Russell — which changed the franchise and the sport. You know the rest.

College ball in Greater Boston never again reached the heights of the Cousy-Tom Heinsohn era, but Providence and UMass put us back in the big-time game with runs to the Final Four in the last quarter of the 20th century.

Basketball Boomers still rhapsodize about Dave Gavitt leading Ernie DiGregorio, Marvin Barnes, Kevin Stacom & Co. to the 1973 Final Four. We thought the Friars could win it all. They were a legitimate threat to dethrone mighty UCLA (some guy named Walton in the middle) before Barnes got hurt in a semifinal against Memphis State.

Marvin Barnes and Kevin Stacom helped power Providence to the Final Four in 1973. International, United Press

In 2023, we love Ed Cooley and the Friars, but they will never be household names in Greater Boston. They are nothing like Ernie and Marvin were back in the day.

In 1987, Providence still had a local platform when coach Pitino and guard Billy Donovan reached the Final Four. That’s when the Big East (founded in 1979) was really the Big East, featuring Boston College, Providence, and UConn.

Similarly, UConn was a Big East monster at the turn of the century. Coached by Braintree’s Jim Calhoun, Connecticut became the second New England school to win a national championship in 1999. The Huskies have won three more since. But sorry … no one around here thinks of UConn as one of “our” teams.

Today the Big East is unrecognizable (Creighton? Butler?). And in an era of the transfer portal and NIL, so is college basketball.

The college game in 2023 is poisoned by the shredding of geographical conferences in the name of cash, the transfer portal, and the professionalism of NIL. Meanwhile, our local hoop teams don’t give us any juice.

BC is paid handsomely to take its beatings in the ACC, but hasn’t been hoop-relevant since Al Skinner was fired. Northeastern and BU make occasional first-round tourney appearances, but still have trouble getting fans to Huntington and Commonwealth Avenues.

Harvard? It should win the national championship every year because it has a great coach (Tommy Amaker) and the Ivy League brand. Unfortunately for Amaker, today’s high school players and parents covet maximum TV exposure and competition that’ll lead to the NBA. So Harvard — like BC, Northeastern, and BU — plays in relative anonymity and hopes for a first-round appearance.

Finally, we have UMass.

The UMass basketball narrative of the last 35 years best explains why our region is on the outside looking in regarding March Madness.

We were there, people. Here in the Bay State, where basketball was invented, we were players in this whole charade. We had used car salesman Calipari and the No. 1-ranked team in the country. UMass made it to the Final Four in the Meadowlands in 1996. Our state school. We were legit in the illegit world of college basketball. Full Buddy Garrity. We were college basketball yahoos. Oh, happy day.

And then the Minutemen were beaten by Pitino’s Kentucky pro team. And we subsequently learned that Calipari’s magic carpet ride was not on the level. The athletes weren’t really students and Marcus Camby wasn’t really an amateur (remember when folks still cared about that stuff?). UMass’s Final Four appearance was officially erased.

Look it up. It’s like trying to find Bill Parcells’s name in the Patriots Hall of Fame. It never even happened.

Calipari and UMass made it to the Final Four in the Meadowlands in 1996.

In 2023, the UMass Minutemen finished 13th in the Atlantic-10 with a 6-12 conference record. They’ve made it to the NCAA Tournament once since 1998.

And that’s OK with me.

In 2023, the most important component of March Madness seems to be how much you can bet on the games. That’s the nonstop drumbeat if you watch coverage of the event.

So I’m happy to be watching from a distance with the rest of Greater Boston. It’s OK that we’re not a big player in the coach-worshipping, corruption-fueled, betting-vehicle farce that is March Madness.

But I must admit that it would be kind of cool if Vermont beats Marquette Friday afternoon.

