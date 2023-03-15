Mets closer Edwin Díaz appears to seriously injure leg in World Baseball Classic celebration

Puerto Rico eliminated the rival Dominican Republic from the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night in Miami, but their joy was immediately tabled when charismatic Mets closer Edwin Díaz injured his right leg during the celebration.

Díaz, who entered to Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco” as he does at Citi Field, struck out the side to finish off a 5-2 victory that sent Puerto Rico into the tournament quarterfinals. Thumping his chest as he walked off the mound, Díaz was met by teammates on the field. At some point after they swarmed around him, the group hugging and jumping, Díaz went to the ground and began grabbing his right leg.