Appearing on YouTube’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, the four-time NFL MVP said it is up to the two clubs to work out a deal.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

“Since Friday I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get.”

Rodgers finished last season having thrown for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In all, the 39-year-old quarterback has tossed for 59,055 yards in 18 seasons, all with Green Bay.

New York’s courtship of Rodgers began this offseason when the team hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom Rodgers worked with in Green Bay. The Jets’ braintrust flew to California to meet with Rodgers earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Rodgers submitted a “wish list” of free agent he would like the Jets to acquire, including receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr. Since then, the Jets are reported to have signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal.

