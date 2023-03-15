Patriots agree with RB James Robinson on two-year, $8 million deal

Robinson will join Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris in the backfield. His signing likely means the Patriots will not re-sign Damien Harris, who finished out his rookie contract after getting drafted in the third round in 2019.

Robinson, at 5 feet 9 inches and 219 pounds, had 110 carries for 425 yards (3.8 yards per carry average) and three touchdowns with Jaguars and Jets in 11 games last season.

Running back James Robinson and the Patriots agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to a league source Wednesday night.

Robinson, 24, signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2020. That year was the best statistical season of his three-year career, with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 767 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021, but suffered a season-ending torn Achilles’ in Week 16.

Advertisement

Last season, the Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets in October. Despite an injury to starter Breece Hall, he did not log meaningful carries, finishing his brief 10-week tenure with just 85 rushing yards.

In New England, Robinson will help ease Stevenson’s workload. The Patriots also will likely tap into his pass-catching ability. In his first two years with the Jaguars, Robinson caught 80 passes for 566 yards and 3 touchdowns.









Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.