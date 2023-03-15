Patriots aren’t showing enough urgency to fix their team

Specifically, no one is satisfied with the offense, which ranked 26th in yards and 32nd in the red zone. So they hired a real offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien, and went into the offseason armed with the seventh-most salary-cap space.

The theme of this Patriots’ offseason was supposed to be “urgency.” The Krafts told us in a Jan. 9 letter that “no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season,” when the Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Advertisement

But so far, through two days of free agency? Bupkis.

The Patriots haven’t made a single consequential addition on offense, unless you count swing tackle Calvin Anderson, signed Tuesday after starting seven games last year for the Broncos. (You shouldn’t.)

Big names are on the move across the NFL: The Dolphins traded for Jalen Ramsey, the Jets appear to be on the verge of landing Aaron Rodgers, the Giants traded for Darren Waller, the Bears got D.J. Moore, and the Broncos beefed up their offensive line with Mike McGlinchey.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Just not in New England. The Patriots are sitting on the sidelines, content to let the big contracts go elsewhere.

“As it sits right now Patriots have a bottom 5 skill group in NFL,” tweeted ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Tuesday evening. “Big big moves are needed in NE.”

Except the Patriots’ offense has only had subtractions to this point. They traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a proverbial ham sandwich (a seventh-round pick), and on Tuesday let Jakobi Meyers sign with the Raiders for a modest three years and $33 million, with only half of it fully guaranteed.

If the Patriots had holes entering free agency, they’re now gaping. With Nelson Agholor also hitting free agency, the Patriots have just three wide receivers (DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton). They have only one real tight end (Hunter Henry). They don’t have a right tackle, and they need a second running back to complement Rhamondre Stevenson.

Advertisement

The defense could use upgrades as well — certainly at safety after losing Devin McCourty. They could use another starter at linebacker and outside cornerback, and they always need athleticism along the defensive line.

The return of Jonathan Jones helps reinforce the New England secondary. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones for two years and $20 million was a great move. Getting out from Smith’s ridiculous contract — a $10 million salary this year, with $6.25 million fully guaranteed — was also a win. And they made a handful of solid administrative moves, like bringing back defensive tackle Carl Davis, slot corner Myles Bryant, and team captain Matthew Slater.

It’s nice that the Patriots are taking care of their backup cast. But they haven’t even attempted fixing the headlining act.

It appears that the Patriots learned their lesson from 2021, when they spent like wild sailors at the onset of free agency — more than $175 million fully guaranteed to nearly 25 free agents. New receivers, new tight ends, and a whole new team, at the snap of the fingers.

It worked out like it always does in the NFL – poorly. The Patriots’ big spending got them an 18-16 record and 0-1 playoff record in two seasons. None of the players other than Matthew Judon has played to the level of his contract.

Advertisement

“#NFLFreeAgency Does not work in NFL the way it does in the NBA or MLB,” tweeted longtime agent Leigh Steinberg. “Teams take irreplaceable players and extend their contracts or have one franchise tag. Less talented players get benefit of free market. B+ free agents get A+ contracts.”

The fact that the Patriots didn’t match Meyers’s modest contract from the Raiders doesn’t spell doom. Meyers is a nice player, but not a game-changer with any elite traits. The fact that he was the Patriots’ leading receiver the past three years simply underscores how deficient they were at the position. Meyers’s is the spot they need to upgrade.

It would have been nice to see the Patriots land one premier free agent — like McGlinchey, who went to Denver for $53 million guaranteed, or linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who got $50 million guaranteed from the Bears — but perhaps the cautious approach is the wiser one this year.

The offseason is also still young, of course. The Jets look like they are about to release receiver Corey Davis, and the 6-foot-3-inch receiver, who has caught four touchdowns in five career games against the Patriots, could be a great fit in New England. Veteran Adam Thielen is also available after being released by the Vikings. Neither would put the Patriots over the top, but would help the cause.

Could Adam Thielen -- seen here catching a touchdown against the Patriots last season -- fit in Foxborough? Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The tight end market also hasn’t moved, with Hayden Hurst, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, and Austin Hooper still available. All would look great alongside Henry in the Patriots’ offense.

Advertisement

And the Patriots should be aggressively working the trade market, which may be the only way they can land a truly elite receiver. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton of the Broncos and DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals look like the best bets, but the Patriots should keep pestering the Bengals about Tee Higgins and the 49ers about Deebo Samuel, just in case they can light a trade spark. At tight end, perhaps Albert Okwuegbunam, Mo Alie-Cox, or Zach Ertz could be had via trade.

The moral of the story is that it’s time for the Patriots to make moves. Operate with a little more urgency. Show the fans that you acknowledge the issues. Do something.

It’s not that the Patriots are wading slowly into the free agency pool. So far, they haven’t put on their bathing suit.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.