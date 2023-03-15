Patriots reportedly add offensive tackle Riley Reiff, but still need help on the line

Follow along with all the NFL news and rumors with our free agency live tracker
The Patriots are bringing in another offensive tackle: 34-year-old Riley Reiff, according to ESPN.
Reiff, drafted in the first round in 2012, played 16 games for Chicago last season, starting the final 10. He has experience on both sides but has played primarily on the left.
Over the course of his 11-year career, Reiff has played for four teams (Detroit, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Chicago). He earned a starting role at all stops.
Reiff joins offensive tackle Calvin Anderson as New England’s external free agent additions. The team also brought back lineman Conor McDermott.
Offensive tackle still remains a position of need for the Patriots, as neither Reiff nor Anderson is a starting-caliber, long-term solution.
