Corey Kluber named Red Sox Opening Day starter

Cora said last week that Chris Sale would start Game 2 so he could enjoy Opening Day after dealing with injuries for several years.

“It’s going to be Corey,” Cora said Wednesday. “Obviously, [he has] two Cy Youngs. Just who he is and what he brings to the equation.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Corey Kluber as the Opening Day starter, making official what was an expected move.

Cora made that decision in January then told Kluber shortly after that he would get the first game.

“I gave him a call and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be my Opening Day starter. So whatever you have to do family-wise and all that stuff, structure-wise, be ready. You’re pitching that day.’ He appreciated that,” Cora said.

“It’s one start. It’s a special one because it’s Opening Day. But after that at one point nobody remembers who was the Opening Day starter. Everybody has to do their part regardless.”

The Sox open the season against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on March 30 at 2:10 p.m. Baltimore has not yet named its starter.

Kluber started five consecutive Opening Day games for Cleveland from 2015-19. He was 0-4 with a 4.01 ERA.

Kluber, 36, was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract in January.

