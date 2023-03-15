Wednesday’s spring training report: Red Sox snap six-game winless streak

BREAKDOWN : The Sox snapped a six-game winless streak as Corey Kluber and three relievers allowed six hits and struck out 13. Rob Refsnyder had a three-run double in the first inning off Evan McKendry, a non-roster righthander who spent most of last season in Double A. Adam Duvall homered off Colin Poche in the third inning and Bobby Dalbec had an RBI triple in the sixth. Dalbec also played six innings at shortstop.

NEXT: The Sox are off Thursday. They host the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Friday with Tanner Houck scheduled to start. The game will be on NESN.

