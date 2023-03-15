With Jayson Tatum scuffling, Jaylen Brown takes over as the Celtics beat the Timberwolves

His most important work came moments later, after he was tied up for a jump-ball by the Timberwolves’ 7-foot-1 center, Rudy Gobert. The 6-foot-6 Williams controlled the tip, and Jayson Tatum was fouled, helping Boston eventually escape with a 104-102 win.

On Wednesday night, with the Celtics in another battle and on the verge of coughing up another double-digit second-half lead, Williams grabbed a critical offensive rebound after a Marcus Smart miss with 3.1 seconds left and Boston leading by 2.

MINNEAPOLIS — Celtics forward Grant Williams’s role has been reduced considerably in recent weeks. It’s been frustrating for the soon-to-be free agent, but his coaches and teammates have insisted that they will soon need him.

Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Celtics. Tatum was 4 for 16 from the field 0 for 8 from the 3-point line, but contributed by making 14 of 16 free throws and grabbing 12 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 28 points to lead the Wolves.

The Celtics led, 77-71, at the start of the fourth before Brown took over. He converted a 3-point play after a successful challenge overturned a charge, then drilled a tough step-back 3-pointer before converting a layup as he was falling down. Brown found Al Horford for a 3-pointer that gave Boston a 95-86 lead with 6:08 left.

But this team has struggled to finish off wins, and this one would not come easily, either. Minnesota went on a quick 7-0 run.

The Celtics answered when Marcus Smart hit a runner and converted a tough layup before a pair of Tatum free throws made it 101-95 with 1:55 left. Minnesota pulled within 2 with four consecutive free throws and Tatum missed a contested 3-pointer with 46.1 seconds to play.

Minnesota had a chance to take the lead, but Edwards’s 3-pointer was off. Smart missed an open triple at the other end, but Williams battled for the offensive rebound and was eventually tied up for a jump-ball with 3.1 seconds left. But he won the tip and Tatum’s free throws stretched the lead to 4 with just 1.7 seconds to play.

The Timberwolves were frustrated by the officiating throughout the night, and Kyle Anderson and Edwards were both ejected following the ensuing timeout.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Once again, Tatum struggled from beyond the arc in the first half (0 for 4) but found success by attacking the rim. He converted three strong layups and took six free throws. Sometimes simple baskets give him a jolt of confidence that spreads to his perimeter game. But it’s just not happening right now.

⋅ Grant Williams, whose playing time has been sporadic since the All-Star break, was in the first group of subs Wednesday. Coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed that Boston will need Williams in order to really thrive this postseason, and it appears that he’s trying to get him back in a groove. But it didn’t happen in the first half, when the forward was 0 for 3 from the field and did not look comfortable.

⋅ The first-half offense on both sides was pretty hideous. The Celtics held a 1-point lead despite shooting 32.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from the 3-point line. But they took care of the ball, grabbed some timely offensive rebounds, and held an 11-6 edge in free-throws. These are the margins Mazzulla has stressed recently.

⋅ This lineup didn’t last long, but Mazzulla went to an unusual group late in the first quarter: Derrick White, Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin. It’s extremely rare for Boston to have a lineup that does not include at least one of Tatum, Brown, Horford or Smart.

⋅ Speaking of Griffin, he had another productive night. He had a pair of dunks, took two charges, kept a couple of loose balls alive, won a jump-ball, and was just generally active.

⋅ Brown is tired of wearing a mask to protect his recent facial fracture, but it at least serves a purpose. In the second quarter he took an inadvertent shot to the face from Gobert. Brown took exception to the play and confronted Gobert, drawing a technical foul. Brown drilled a 3-pointer moments later.

⋅ That wasn’t the only incident involving Gobert in this game. Midway through the third quarter he threw down a big dunk and appeared to kick both legs toward White as he hung on the rim, resulting in a technical foul. On Boston’s next possession, Tatum threw down a powerful one-handed dunk over Gobert as he took a foul to the face. Tatum spun around on the play and had a hard, awkward landing but appeared to be OK. He hit the free-throw, and Brown added a layup when Boston retrained possession, making it a six-point trip for the Celtics. It felt like the game’s defining sequence, as Boston stretched its lead to 14. But the Wolves clawed within 77-71 by the end of the quarter.

