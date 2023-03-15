Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful explosion tore through a series of five coal mines interconnected by tunnels and ventilation systems in a rural area of central Colombia, killing at least 11 people and leaving 10 others missing, the government said Wednesday.

Nine other miners who got out of the complex after the blast were taken for medical examinations, and three were still being treated Wednesday evening, officials said.

President Gustavo Petro said on his Twitter account that rescuers were making every effort to reach the missing miners.