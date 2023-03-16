Local bestsellers for the week ended March 12

2. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories Margaret Atwood Doubleday

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

6. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

7. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

8. Someone Else’s Shoes Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

9. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton FSG

10. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide Rupert Holmes Avid Reader Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

4. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

5. An Immense World Ed Yong Random House

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock Jenny Odell Random House

9. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

10. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions Greta Thunberg Penguin Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

5. Never Never Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher Canary Street Press

6. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Back Bay Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

10. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.