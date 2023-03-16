Reboot trend goes from excessive to obsessive with ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’

I know several people who are going to be very happy about this bit of reboot news. Peacock is bringing back Adrian Monk, the quirky, obsessive-compulsive fellow with a long list of phobias who solved crimes for eight seasons on USA. The private investigator will return for a movie called “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” which will find him back in business for one final bit of work involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly.

Series creator Andy Breckman is writing and executive producing the film, which will of course star Tony Shalhoub, who won three Emmy Awards for playing Monk. Other returning cast members are Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer, Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher, Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk, and Hector Elizondo as Dr. Neven Bell. The gang got back together once before during the pandemic for a short called “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place.”