After the collapse of SVB, are you reconsidering where your money is? Tell us in this survey.

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two smaller banks has set off a tsunami of questions about where Americans keep their money, and whether it’s safe.

As Globe columnist Larry Edelman wrote on Monday, the turmoil is dangerous but likely not a repeat of 2008, when the financial system was on the verge of a meltdown. President Biden assured customers that their deposits will be insured, regardless of size, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to tell Congress that the nation’s banking system “remains sound.”