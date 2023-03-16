The European Central Bank raises rates half a percent amid uncertainty

Over the past few days, since the collapse of three midsize banks in the United States, investors have been gripped by worries about other banks, including the big Swiss lender Credit Suisse, and about the sector’s ability to withstand higher interest rates. The European Central Bank was the first major central bank to set monetary policy since the volatility began late last week.

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank pushed ahead with a half-point increase in interest rates Thursday, sticking to its previously stated inflation-fighting plan, but said the recent turmoil in financial markets had made the path ahead less certain.

Policymakers were “monitoring current market tensions closely,” Christine Lagarde, the president of the bank, said in a news conference Thursday.

The European Central Bank stressed in its statement on Thursday that it has tools to protect financial stability in the region but said that the banking system was “resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions.”

Despite the added uncertainty, policymakers did not divert from the half-percentage-point rate increase that they first said in early February was coming. The bank said it would raise its deposit rate to 3 percent Thursday, the highest since October 2008.

“Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long,” Lagarde said, adding that the move was needed to ensure the “timely” return of inflation to the bank’s 2 percent target. The bank’s staff has forecast that inflation will average 5.3 percent this year and still be slightly above the 2 percent target in 2025.

What follows in coming months is less clear. If the bank’s economic forecasts play out after the current market uncertainty subsides, Lagarde said, policymakers still have “a lot more ground to cover” on tightening monetary policy. But that’s a big if.

And that was a sharp change from the past few months, when the central bank had been lighting the way ahead for investors, committing to its next interest rate move in advance.

The data used to make the projections were final at the beginning of March, before the recent market turmoil, so policymakers were faced with even higher levels of uncertainty in their decision-making, Lagarde said.

There was “a degree of uncertainty that preexisted, but that has certainly been amplified by the most recent financial tensions that we have observed in the last few days,” Lagarde said.

“We were certainly confident that this 50-basis-points rate increase was a robust decision considering the ground that needs to be covered,” she said but later noted a few policymakers wanted more time to see how the situation unfolded.