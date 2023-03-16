First Republic reverses 36 percent plunge as US pushes bank rescue

First Republic Bank reversed a 36% plunge as some of the nation’s largest lenders were nearing a US government-orchestrated deal to deposit about $30 billion in an effort to stabilize the bank.

Shares were 11% higher at $34.46 as of 1:30 p.m. in New York, after dropping as low as $19.80. Regional banks followed suit, with Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp also reversing earlier slides. The KBW Regional Bank Index climbed as much as 5.7%

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Morgan Stanley and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. are part of the discussions, according to people familiar with the matter. Details of the rescue, which are still being worked out, may be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said.