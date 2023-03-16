National Grid outlines plans for summer electric rate cut

National Grid said Thursday that it plans to cut its electric supply rates this summer, after a steep increase in the winter months. The utility, one of two major electric suppliers in Eastern Massachusetts, filed plans with state regulators to cut its summer electric supply rates by 58 percent, to 14.1 cents per kilowatt hour, effective May 1. The rates would still be 18 percent higher than the same period last year. When factoring in delivery charges as well, the monthly bill for the typical residential customer would drop by 39 percent, from $297.22 to $181.83, the utility said. National Grid has about 1.35 million residential customers in Massachusetts, roughly half of whom are on the company’s Basic service plan, which passes on electric supply costs at the same price the company pays. That price soared 60 percent this winter, in part due to natural gas supply shocks tied to the war in Ukraine. Electric prices also typically fall in summer due to reduced demand during warmer months for the natural gas that — in addition to heating homes — fuels many power plants in New England. The state’s other major electric utility, Eversource, has yet to file its summer rate plan but prices at the two utilities typically move in tandem. — TIM LOGAN

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

CYBERSECURITY

Advertisement

Rapid7 acquires Israeli ransomware prevention firm

Boston cybersecurity company Rapid7 has headed back to Israel for another acquisition: It is picking up Minerva Labs, a provider of ransomware prevention software, for $38 million. The firm is based in Petah Tikva, just outside Tel Aviv. Rapid7 said Minerva will allow it to expand its threat detection capabilities. Minerva employs about 15 people, compared to Rapid7′s 3,000-person global workforce. The deal marks the third acquisition of an Israeli company for Rapid7 in recent years, after the purchases of IntSights and Alcide in 2021, for $355 million and $50 million, respectively. Rapid7 also acquired DivvyCloud, based in Arlington, Va., for $145 million in 2020. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICAL

Sanofi plans to cut the price of insulin

Facing pressure to follow a wave of industry price cuts, the drug maker Sanofi said Thursday that it would reduce the sticker price of its most commonly used insulin by 78 percent. The company said it would also cap, at $35 per month, that product’s out-of-pocket costs for diabetes patients with private health plans. Sanofi’s moves, which will go into effect at the start of next year, follow similar announcements this month by the two other large insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Together, the three companies control about 90 percent of the insulin market in the United States. The price cuts are likely to reduce how often Americans with diabetes struggle to pay for insulin, which millions depend on to stay alive. A federal law that went into effect at the start of this year had already capped out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month for people covered by Medicare. — NEW YORK TIMES

VENTURE CAPITAL

Canadian group asks Trudeau for help following SVB collapse

A group representing Canada’s venture capital sector is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to provide emergency financing to help startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association is lobbying Trudeau to dust off an emergency program used in the COVID-19 pandemic, in which smaller companies that need cash could issue convertible debt to a government agency known as BDC, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. Startups that were already struggling before SVB failed “may be challenged to find capital” to replace credit lines and loans the California-based bank had provided, Kim Furlong, the association’s chief executive officer, says in a letter to Trade Minister Mary Ng. “This may lead to job losses.” A spokesperson for Ng referred questions to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. SVB was closed Friday by regulators and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in to operate a bridge bank. Even as US authorities took extraordinary measures over the weekend to shore up confidence in the financial system, the failure of the tech-focused lender may have lasting consequences for the industry. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

CEO of live streaming site Twitch stepping down

Emmett Shear, the CEO of the livestreaming site Twitch, said Thursday that he was resigning, ending a 16-year tenure for the cofounder of the platform favored by video game enthusiasts. Shear said in a blog post that he was stepping down because he just had a child. He said that Dan Clancy, Twitch’s president, would take over as CEO, and that Shear would remain at Twitch in an advisory role. “Twitch often feels to me like a child I’ve been raising as well,” Shear wrote. “And while I will always want to be there if Twitch needs me, at 16 years old it feels to me Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture alone.” Shear leaves a platform with big challenges, but also one that has grown drastically in recent years and become the cultural center of the video game world. Now, livestreamers who broadcast themselves gaming, cooking, or chatting with fans can attract audiences of thousands and earn millions of dollars on the site, which is owned by Amazon. ― NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

T-Mobile buying prepaid wireless brand Mint Mobile in $1.35B deal

T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it planned to acquire Ka’ena Corp. and its subsidiaries, including Mint Mobile, a cost-friendly, prepaid wireless brand that is partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, in a deal for up to $1.35 billion. Ultra Mobile, a wireless service that offers international calling, and Plum, a wireless wholesaler, are also part of the deal. The sale is expected to become final later this year. Mint Mobile started in 2016 and gained popularity in recent years among consumers seeking cheaper alternatives to expensive mobile plans. The company offers premium wireless plans for as little as $15 a month and an unlimited plan for $30 a month. T-Mobile said Mint’s pricing would remain unchanged. — NEW YORK TIMES

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s faces revolt from franchise owners amid new rules and rising costs

McDonald’s Corp. is facing rising unrest among its US franchisees — a potential stumbling block as the burger chain plots aggressive expansion. Squeezed by higher costs and grumbling at new operating rules, franchisees are joining a meeting this month with the company’s board to press their case in person. The session will give US operators “an opportunity to share with the board of directors why we believe we are on a destructive path,” one group of owners said in an emailed newsletter to about 1,000 members. The discontent represents a risk to McDonald’s growth plans, said John Gordon, principal at Pacific Management Consulting Group, a restaurant and franchisee adviser. If this unrest leads longtime franchisees to “hang up the towel,” then it’s an “inherent operating risk” for McDonald’s because replacement franchisees may not be as well capitalized, he said. Newer franchisees would likely face higher borrowing costs, he added. McDonald’s says that its longstanding relationships with lenders allows the company to connect franchisees with competitive financing options for growth. In an emailed statement, it acknowledged that inflation trimmed profitability for franchisees last year, but said cash flow has risen 35 percent per restaurant on average, since 2018 and long-term returns are “strong.” McDonald’s plans to open 1,900 new locations this year worldwide, including additions in its home market. This week it announced the hire of Tabassum Zalotrawala away from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to serve as US chief development officer and help lead the efforts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement















