Bar Vlaha prepares to open in Brookline; Lehrhaus debuts outside Inman Square

The Kosher menu from Noah Clickstein ( Juliet , L’Espalier ) — with consulting from Lumière luminary Michael Leviton — reflects the Jewish diaspora. Red lentil stew is a twist on a traditional Sabbath stew inspired by Jews in Ethiopia; smoked salmon paté with bagel chips is an homage to the Lower East Side; herring tartine nods to Jewish fishmongers and pushcart vendors in Germany, Poland, and Russia. There’s also a vast Jewish library and classroom space. Visit Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. It’s closed on Fridays and Saturdays for Shabbat.

Openings : Jewish tavern Lehrhaus has quietly opened in Somerville, taking over the old Kirkland Tap & Trotter space (425 Washington St.). The restaurant, bar, and learning space features drinks from Naomi Levy ( Maccabee Bar , Eastern Standard ): Look for a macaroon-inspired Azzimo with bourbon, amaretto, amaro, chocolate bitters, and coconut, and a Colonia Roma, made with mezcal and apricot, celebrating Syrian Jewish flavors by way of Mexico.

Coming soon: Bar Vlaha plans to open on Thursday, March 23, in Brookline (1653 Beacon St.), from the team behind Greco, Hecate, and Krasi. The menu spotlights the seldom-seen cuisine of the Vlachs, a nomadic group of shepherds from rural central and northern Greece. Culinary director Brendan Pelley (Doretta Taverna, Pelekasis) described his menu as “a lot of meat and vegetables cooked on open fire. ... lots of foraged foods, wild game, freshwater fish,” as he told the Globe in October.

Try horiatiko psomi (sourdough bread with sheep milk butter); aradopita (cornmeal pie with seasonal greens); karydokeftedes (walnut fritters with potato, mint, and cumin yogurt); saliggaria (snails, red wine, tomatoes, pearl onions, rosemary, sourdough); and agriogourouno (wild boar shoulder). The 72-seat restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. nightly.

Pop-ups: Venerable Back Bay steakhouse Grill 23 celebrates its 40th anniversary with a pop-up at White Elephant on Nantucket (50 Easton St.) this summer. Steakhouses are rare on the island, so it’s big news. White Elephant also happens to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. Reservations open on Tuesday, May 23. The pop-up runs from Sunday, July 9, until Thursday, July 27, with an appropriately local menu. There’ll be steak, of course, but also fresh seafood.

Special events: Greater Portsmouth, N.H., launches their very own Seacoast-area Restaurant Week from Thursday, April 20, until Saturday, April 29, with specials at spots from Rye to Kittery: Black Trumpet, Cava, Cure, Library, Moxy, The Franklin, and lots more. Multi-course lunches are $25; dinners are $48. Browse the full lineup at www.restaurantweekportsmouthnh.com.

