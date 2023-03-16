fb-pixel Skip to main content

17-year-old Brockton student stabbed at school

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2023, 26 minutes ago

A 17-year-old student in Brockton was stabbed by another student with a knife on Thursday, police said.

The stabbing happened inside the Brockton Therapeutic Day School shortly after 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

“The victim is responsive and alert at the hospital,” Duarte said by e-mail. “School administrators and family members have been with him.”

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Police immediately placed a 17-year-old male student in custody, Duarte said. The student was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, said Jess Silva-Hodges, a spokeswoman for the Brockton Public Schools.

“All students were held in their classrooms for approximately one hour while police and school administrators investigated the incident,” Silva-Hodges said in an e-mail.

The therapeutic day school enrolls students in grades 3 through 12 who need special education services, according to the Brockton Public Schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

