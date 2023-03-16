17-year-old Brockton student stabbed at school

A 17-year-old student in Brockton was stabbed by another student with a knife on Thursday, police said.

The stabbing happened inside the Brockton Therapeutic Day School shortly after 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

“The victim is responsive and alert at the hospital,” Duarte said by e-mail. “School administrators and family members have been with him.”