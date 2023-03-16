Barnstable man sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting, recording abuse of two four-year-old girls

Around November 2019, and again around October 2020, Bernard sexually exploited the two girls documented it, and kept the material on his cell phone, the statement said. A search of Bernard’s phone in January 2021 revealed numerous photos of Bernard exploiting the minor victims, the statement said.

Atticus J. Bernard, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, authorities said in a statement jointly released by the district attorney’s office, Homeland Security Investigations in New England, the U.S. Secret Service’s Boston Field Office, and Barnstable police.

A Barnstable man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for sexually exploiting two girls around the age of four who were known to him and recording the abuse on his cell phone, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Bernard admitted that he had assaulted approximately five girls and recorded the assaults, the statement said, and that each victim was assaulted four or five times.

In November 2022, Bernard had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography, the statement said.

Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of HSI in New England, said it was a “heinous and irrevocable act.”

“We hope that today’s sentence brings a measure of justice to these families as they heal and move forward,” Millhollin said in the statement.

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said child exploitation cases are among the most difficult and important cases to prosecute.

“Mr. Bernard’s vile and criminal behavior is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Rollins said in the statement. “That he documented the abuse for this own gross personal gratification is even more disgusting.”

Child sexual predators are a danger to society, Rollins said in the statement.

“Today’s sentence is a step closer to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all of our children,” Rollins said in the statement. “While nothing can stop the pain he has caused, today’s sentence ensures that Mr. Bernard will be removed from our communities and unable to victimize, traumatize or harm any other children for many, many years.”

