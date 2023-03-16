Connecting with the homeland through food with cookbook author Maria Lawton

They could, for instance, root for the always-underachieving soccer team. They could have a rooster of Barcelos or two on their mantel. They could be a workaholic but also constantly late to everything (except work! can’t miss work!).

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A lot of people in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts trace their roots to Portugal, and there are a lot of different ways to embrace the culture.

But the best way is through food. And the best way to do it through food is to cook it yourself. Or to have a Portuguese cookbook author show you how she does it. So on this week’s episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, this reporter — Globe Rhode Island’s self-appointed Portugal Affairs Correspondent — visited Maria Lawton, the author of the “Azorean Cooking” cookbook and host of “Maria’s Portuguese Table” on Rhode Island PBS.

If you’re someone who loves Portuguese food, but doesn’t really know how to cook it, that’s where Lawton comes in. On the this week’s podcast, she shared how she makes ovos com molho de tomate e cebola, a dish reminiscent of chakchouka (or shakshuka), with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and eggs. It was, we can confirm, delicious, especially with some Portuguese bread.

Along the way, Lawton discussed Portuguese culture, connecting with the homeland, and her television show, the second season of which will premiere on Rhode Island PBS in early April.

