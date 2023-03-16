Driver injured after crashing into Grafton home, police say

Grafton firefighters and police responded to a home at the corner of Millbury Street and Providence Road about 3:45 p.m. after a Lexus SUV crashed through a deck attached to the back of the single-story house, according to Grafton Police Chief Normand Crepeau.

Firefighters extricated a woman from her vehicle after she crashed into a Grafton home on Wednesday, causing major damage to the structure, while two others in the vehicle, including a young child in a car seat, escaped injury, police said.

Firefighters stabilized the house, which appeared to be partially knocked off its foundation, and climbed through the back of the vehicle to reach the driver, as the front of the car was buried in the debris of the torn-up deck, according to a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department.

The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Crepeau said.

A woman who was riding as a passenger and a 2-year-old child sitting in a car seat were also removed from the SUV but were not injured, Crepeau said. A dog that was also riding in the car was not hurt, he said.

Two people inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured but have been displaced, Crepeau said. The two residents have just limited access to the home, which will be inspected by a structural engineer, he said.

“Right now it’s looking like it won’t need to come down in its entirety,” Town Manager Evan Brassard said.

A message was left with the Grafton Fire Department seeking more information.

Attempts to reach the homeowner were unsuccessful Thursday morning.

Witnesses who were driving in the area at the time of the crash told police that the SUV was heading south on Portland Road when it suddenly veered left, crossing the center line into the oncoming lane before crashing into the home, Crepeau said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.