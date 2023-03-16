Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Westwood

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing University Avenue in Westwood Thursday morning, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said.

Alice Wedge of Canton was struck by a man driving a Nissan at about 9:50 a.m., Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Wedge was coming from a retail complex and was crossing the street toward a nearby railway station when she was struck, according to the statement.