Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Westwood

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing University Avenue in Westwood Thursday morning, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said.
Alice Wedge of Canton was struck by a man driving a Nissan at about 9:50 a.m., Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
Wedge was coming from a retail complex and was crossing the street toward a nearby railway station when she was struck, according to the statement.
Two nurses stopped to give first aid to Wedge until Westwood ambulance arrived. She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, where she was pronounced dead at about 10:30 a.m., the statement said.
Advertisement
The driver of the Nissan stayed at scene and spoke to officers, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.