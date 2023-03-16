Ex-cop resigns, pleads guilty to improperly searching and using a driver’s records in Concord, N.H.

In the first incident, Kosa used the State Police Online Telecommunication System on July 13, 2022, to search someone’s name and date of birth, according to the attorney general’s office. In the second incident, Kosa used SPOTS on Sept. 19, 2022, to search a license plate number belonging to the same person.

Michael Kosa, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor counts for violating the Driver Privacy Act on two occasions in 2022, according to an announcement Thursday from the Public Integrity Unit in the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Kosa worked for the Concord Police for more than three years.

Both times, Kosa took information derived from Division of Motor Vehicle records and knowingly used it for an unauthorized “non-law enforcement purpose,” according to the announcement.

The full plea agreement, released at the Globe’s request, describes Kosa’s misconduct as “using his position of authority for private advantage.” It doesn’t specify the nature of the advantage he sought.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, Michael Garrity, said Kosa searched the records for “personal purposes” related to “a personal relationship.” He declined to elaborate, citing the possibility that additional charges could be brought within two years if the conditions of Kosa’s sentence are not met.

The driver whose records Kosa searched was 25 years old when both incidents occurred, according to the plea agreement, which identifies that person by their initials only, without explaining any connection they may have had to the officer.

Efforts to reach Kosa on Thursday were not immediately successful. His attorneys, Kristopher DeLorme and Michael Iacopino, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kosa was hired by the Concord Police Department in August 2019 and earned more than $65,000 last year, according to city records. Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood did not respond to a request for comment. Instead, a city spokesperson referred the Globe’s questions to the attorney general’s office.

Kosa’s plea deal includes $2,400 in fines, but he will pay only $500 in fines as long as he goes two years without violating the conditions imposed in his sentence. Prosecutors reserved their right to bring additional charges, according to the attorney general’s office.

In signing the plea deal, Kosa acknowledged that he will be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, and he agreed not to contest his placement on the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule — commonly referred to as the “Laurie List” — based on his “criminal conduct” and “egregious dereliction of duty,” according to the plea agreement.

The agreement also stipulates that law enforcement agencies may destroy the evidence or return it to its rightful owner.

Kaso’s case was investigated and prosecuted by the AG’s Public Integrity Unit, with help from Concord Police Department and New Hampshire State Police.

