Gina Raimondo and TikTok

Gina Raimondo probably wasn’t thinking a lot about TikTok when she was shaking hands with Rhode Island voters in high rises across the state during her two campaigns for governor.

But the wildly popular video-sharing app could soon become a major issue on the US commerce secretary’s plate as the Biden administration wrestles with the potential national security threats posed by a Chinese-owned company with access to American users’ personal data.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the administration is considering banning TikTok in the US if the Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. refuses to sell its shares in the company. The app is already banned from government devices (so Raimondo can’t upload to TikTok when she’s hanging with President Biden), and the UK government is about to do the same, according to the BBC.