How good or bad is your T station? Share photos with us.

There have been at least two incidents this month that have left passengers concerned about the condition of some MBTA stations.

Last week, about 100 ceiling panels were removed from the Harvard MBTA stop after a panel weighing more than 20 pounds fell and almost hit a woman on March 1st.

Then on Wednesday morning, a piece of felt used to pad joints near MBTA bridges fell to the platform of the Forest Hills commuter rail station. As a result, water was seen dripping down from the ceiling and the section was cordoned off.