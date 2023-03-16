How good or bad is your T station? Share photos with us.

There have been at least two incidents this month that have left passengers concerned about the condition of some MBTA stations.
Last week, about 100 ceiling panels were removed from the Harvard MBTA stop after a panel weighing more than 20 pounds fell and almost hit a woman on March 1st.
Then on Wednesday morning, a piece of felt used to pad joints near MBTA bridges fell to the platform of the Forest Hills commuter rail station. As a result, water was seen dripping down from the ceiling and the section was cordoned off.
Both of these incidents were reported on social media by riders. So we want to know — is your MBTA station also falling apart? Tell us about its condition, and send us your photos, by filling out the form below.
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.