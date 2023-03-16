As it plans to close Cranston Street Armory warming center, R.I. looks to build shelter capacity elsewhere

The state turned the Cranston Street Armory into an around-the-clock warming station staffed by Amos House and the Rhode Island National Guard in December. At the time of its opening, Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration said it planned to phase out the warming station ahead of April 15.

PROVIDENCE — Roughly a month away from the state’s expected deadline to close the Cranston Street Armory as a warming center, the housing department said Thursday it plans to expand shelter capacity elsewhere.

Secretary Stefan I. Pryor would not specify to a Globe reporter exactly when he would like to shut down the warming center at the armory, but said he would detail his plans at a West Broadway Neighborhood Association meeting Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the housing department wrote in a news release that it planned to “advance solutions that will support the ramp down” of the warming station. Pryor, who is less than two months into his appointment as secretary, was recommended by the Senate Committee on Housing & Municipal Government on Thursday night to be confirmed by the full Senate.

“You’re stepping into a hornets nest” by focusing on the state’s housing crisis, Chairman Frank Lombardo III told Pryor in front of the committee.

During his remarks, Pryor told senators that he believed there needed to be a financial commitment from the state for housing production, but he did not provide details. He also recommended that there be staff dedicated to homelessness within the housing department. “It’s clear... from the steps and missteps to date” that Rhode Island does not have enough resources to put toward homelessness, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Continuum of Care, which helps guide policies and programs for homelessness and administers federal and state homeless funds, released a formal Request for Information on behalf of the housing department seeking to identify locations in Rhode Island that can be used for emergency shelter. These sites or buildings could include vacant lots, pre-existing buildings, or properties such as hotels, schools, and dorms. The state is also looking for service providers to staff these potential shelters.

“The Department of Housing is also calling on cities and towns to provide sites and buildings for the purpose of expanding emergency shelter and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness,” wrote department spokesman Joseph Lindstrom.

