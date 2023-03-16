Murder arrest warrant issued in death of 79-year-old Malden man stabbed more than 30 times

Police have issued a warrant charging a Boston man with murder in the brutal stabbing death of a 79-year-old Malden man whose body was found in his apartment last month.

The body of Ronald Gilbert was found in a second-floor unit on Kennedy Drive in Malden Feb. 22 in response to a foul odor being reported in the unit, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

While a cause of death has not been officially established by the state medical examiner’s office, prosecutors said Gilbert was stabbed more than 30 times. Authorities believe he was killed last December.