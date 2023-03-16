Murder arrest warrant issued in death of 79-year-old Malden man stabbed more than 30 times

Police have issued a warrant charging a Boston man with murder in the brutal stabbing death of a 79-year-old Malden man whose body was found in his apartment last month.
The body of Ronald Gilbert was found in a second-floor unit on Kennedy Drive in Malden Feb. 22 in response to a foul odor being reported in the unit, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
While a cause of death has not been officially established by the state medical examiner’s office, prosecutors said Gilbert was stabbed more than 30 times. Authorities believe he was killed last December.
An arrest warrant charging Dion Smith, 33, with the murder of Gilbert has been issued by Malden District Court and prosecutors.
Malden and State police are actively searching for Smith, according to Ryan’s office.
“Based on a timeline constructed by investigators, it appears Gilbert was killed in late December of 2022,” Ryan’s office said in a statement. “The investigation has also revealed that Smith was not a resident of the building and the two did not appear to be known to each other.”
Smith was initially charged with larceny after investigators discovered at least one item — which they declined to identify — was missing from Gilbert’s residence.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked to contact Malden or State police.
