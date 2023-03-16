Owner of Dorchester pizza shop charged with exploiting undocumented workers

He did not enter a plea and was ordered held without bail until his next hearing on Monday. A lawyer who represented Papantoniadis, who is known as Steve, declined to comment.

Stavros Papantoniadis, 47, a Westwood resident who owns Stash’s Pizza on Blue Hill Avenue and previously owned pizza parlors in several other communities, made an initial appearance Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

The owner of a Dorchester pizza shop was arrested Thursday on a forced labor charge for allegedly assaulting employees, compelling undocumented staffers to work long hours without paying them fully, and threatening to notify law enforcement about their immigration status if they took jobs elsewhere, federal prosecutors said.

According to a federal affidavit, investigators launched a criminal probe after Papantoniadis settled a civil suit for overtime wage violations in 2019.

“Whenever an undocumented employee indicated that he or she wanted to quit, Papantoniadis would make references to the employee’s immigration status, threaten to have him or her deported, and withhold his or her remaining wages,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit listed seven unnamed victims, who relayed harrowing accounts of exploitation and abuse, including derogatory comments about their religion or immigration status and physical attacks that sometimes caused significant injuries.

One man, who came to the United States from North Africa in 1999, worked for Papantoniadis between 2001 and 2015 and reported putting in as many as 119 hours each week, mainly at the Dorchester location.

Stavros Papantoniadis, the owner of Stash's Pizza in Dorchester, was arrested Thursday on a forced labor charge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Papantoniadis would deride the man as an “[expletive] Muslim,” but he felt he had to continue working for him because “he was an undocumented immigrant and he believed that Papantoniadis would report him to the police or immigration authorities if he did not continue to work,” the affidavit said.

The man told investigators he was assaulted several times. He alleged that Papantoniadis kicked him in the genitals in 2007, causing him to cry. When he took a bus to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, Papantoniadis called him and allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t return, according to the affidavit. The man had surgery on his genital region and had a catheter installed, investigators said.

During a three-week recovery, “Papantoniadis would call Victim 1 and threaten to kill him and call immigration if he did not return to work,” investigators said.

On other occasions, Papantoniadis slapped him in the face and broke his glasses, choked him, struck his ear and mouth, and broke his upper and lower teeth, the man alleged.

“Victim 1 had to go to the dentist and have all of his teeth removed,” the affidavit said. “Victim 1 now has dentures.”

Another man from Brazil, identified in court papers as Victim 6, told authorities Papantoniadis called him an anti-gay slur when he learned he was friends with a gay co-worker and also touched him inappropriately.

The man repeatedly told Papantoniadis to stop the unwanted touching, and Papantoniadis became angry when he learned the man planned to quit, the affidavit said. He allegedly threw papers in his face, threatened to alert immigration authorities, and told him, “if you quit, I know your address.”

In court on Thursday, Papantoniadis wore a black T-shirt and jeans and only spoke when asked if he understood the charges against him.

“Generally, yes,” he said.

Prosecutors said he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000, and five years of supervised release.

“The allegations in this case are horrific,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement. “Nobody has the right to violently kick, slap, punch, or choke anyone, and certainly not an employer to an employee. This case illustrates the manipulative, violent and abusive tactics some employers utilize for their own greed and financial gain.”

In 2019, Papantoniadis and Polyxeny Papantoniadis agreed to pay $330,000 in back wages and other damages to 150 current and former employees over violations of the minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the US Department of Labor said.

During the relevant period of the current criminal probe, the affidavit said, Papantoniadis owned and operated the Stash’s spot in Dorchester, Stash’s Pizza in Roslindale, Boston Pizza Company in Randolph, Boston Pizza Company in Norwell, Stash’s Pizza in Norwood, Pacini’s Italian Eatery in Weymouth, and Stash’s Pizza in Wareham.

According to the affidavit, five of the locations have since closed or been sold.

