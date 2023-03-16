Sunny, cold forecast for Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

Gusts as high as 25 mph will bring the “feels like” temperature closer to 25 degrees, Pederson said.

Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 30s and it will be on “the breezier side,” said Kyle Pederson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton.

Parade goers on Sunday should prepare for a mostly sunny but cold afternoon along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route in South Boston.

“It should be dry for the festivities,” Pederson said, adding that morning clouds would give way to mostly sunny skies.

The annual parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Several streets near the main route in South Boston will either be closed or have parking restrictions. A complete list of the parking changes are available on bpdnews.com.

Ticketing and towing will begin as early as 5 a.m., Boston police advised.

Because the St. Patrick’s Day weekend typically “shows an increase of patrons” at bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, police will increase patrols along the parade route and “will strictly enforce compliance to all alcohol laws,” according to a statement issued Thursday by the Boston Police Department.

“Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox encourage Saint Patrick’s Day parade-goers to celebrate responsibly,” the statement said. “Throughout the weekend, the Boston Police Department will increase patrols, focusing on the parade route, calls for service and drinking establishments.”

Visitors should not bring backpacks, large purses or bags to the parade, police said.

Public drinking, providing alcohol to minors, and open containers of alcohol in public will not be tolerated, police said.

On Sunday, all package stores in South Boston will close at 4:00 p.m. Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol will not admit anyone after 6:30 p.m., alcohol service will end at 7:00 p.m. All patrons must be out of an establishment by 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Residents who live along the route and host parties are “responsible for your guests,” police said. “Please refrain from unsafe rooftop viewing.”

























