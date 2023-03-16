Three men indicted by federal grand jury in armed robbery of Martha’s Vineyard bank

Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a Nov. 17 armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank, the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32, of Canterbury, N.H., allegedly robbed the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury of $39,100, the statement said.

Jones and Johnson were indicted on one count each of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting, prosecutors said in a statement.