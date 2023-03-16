Three men indicted by federal grand jury in armed robbery of Martha’s Vineyard bank

Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a Nov. 17 armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank, the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32, of Canterbury, N.H., allegedly robbed the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury of $39,100, the statement said.
Jones and Johnson were indicted on one count each of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting, prosecutors said in a statement.
Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was indicted on one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery, the statement said.
Clayton allegedly helped Johnson leave the island by providing car that was driven onto a ferry, according to the statement.
Jones and Johnson, who were arrested and charged in early December, remain in custody, the statement said. Clayton, who had been arrested and charged the week after Jones and Johnson, was released on conditions, the statement said.
Jones, Johnson, and Clayton will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date, which was not specified in the statement.
