Trans visibility, battle of the decades, and a mental health marathon

Beginning March 23 and running until April 24, the Duxbury Free Library, located at 77 Alden St., will host a community mental health series featuring local professionals in the field and social workers. The series will include several events such as a storytime for children in grades K-3 followed by a family mental health discussion, as well as talks like “Children and Grief” and “Community Behavioral Health Centers Services For Those in Crisis.” For more information, go to duxburyfreelibrary.org .

Heath Elementary School in Brookline is hosting this year’s Trans Youth Summit, a daylong conference for trans people under 25 and their caregivers, March 25. Running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the summit will include interactive workshops, panels, lunch, and access to gender-affirming wear, aiming to build community and provide education and resources. The conference is free and attendees can reserve a spot at eventbrite.com .

Dance to ‘80s and ‘90s hits and help raise money for veterans and first responders at an ‘80s vs ‘90s Battle Fundraiser, organized by the American Legion at 155 Eastern Ave. in Dedham. From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on March 24, jam to decades-old music, win prizes for the best outfits, play games including “name that tune,” watch ‘90s cartoons, and pose for a photo booth. Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

Celebrate April Fools Day with a beach-themed party at the Sanborn House, 15 High St. in Winchester. Enjoy live music and karaoke and bid on silent auction items to help the Winchester Historical Society restore three of the Sanborn House’s chimneys, which are in critical need of repair. The event runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. and although it’s free to attend, the suggested donation for each ticket is $20. Reserve a spot on eventbrite.com.

Interfaith Social Services is hosting its annual Stop the Stigma 5K marathon on April 29 in North Quincy. The marathon aims to raise awareness about mental illness and addiction and take a stand against mental health stigmas. Each registration, which costs $40 for people aged 16 and over, will fund a mental health counseling session for someone in need. This year’s run will be held at the Kennedy Center, 400 East Squantum St. Those who register before March 24 will get a free T-shirt. To register, go to stopthestigma5k.org.

SJ Art Consulting will unveil a new art exhibit, “Consciousness Revealed,” by artist Marc Mannheimer, with a reception open to the public in the gallery at 43 Washington St. in Haverhill on April 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mannheimer, an artist with a focus in painting, printmaking, drawing, collages, and sculpture and a professor of art at Northern Essex Community College, will attend. Guests can enjoy celebratory refreshments. The exhibition will be on display until June 4. To learn more about SJ Art Consulting events, go to sjartconsulting.com.

