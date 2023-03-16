USPS letter carrier assaulted in Lowell while delivering mail during snowstorm

Both the US Postal Inspection Service and the Lowell Police Department are investigating the attack, Schrage said.

The USPS letter carrier was making deliveries on their route Tuesday when they were assaulted by the suspect. The employee was treated for minor injuries and released, Danielle Schrage, public information officer for the US Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division, said in a statement.

A US Postal Service worker was assaulted while delivering mail in Lowell during the snowstorm earlier this week, officials said.

The assault in Lowell was the latest in a series of reported attacks on letter carriers in recent months. According to a statement from the US Attorney’s office, there were at least 12 assaults on letter carriers in and around the Greater Boston area between July 2022 and February 2023, 10 of which involved the robbery — or attempted robbery — of the Arrow Keys used to open designated USPS collection boxes.

“The national trend of threatening, assaulting, and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow Keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement.

Advertisement

On March 8, a man allegedly robbed a letter carrier in Randolph before he fled on foot. As of Thursday, he remained at large. A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction, US Postal Inspection Service officials said.

On Jan. 4, 20-year-old Anthony Diaz allegedly robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Peabody to steal an Arrow Key. Authorities said Diaz pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the employee and said, “Give me the keys.” When the letter carrier handed him a USPS vehicle key, Diaz allegedly said, “Give me the rest,” and “Hurry up, or I’ll shoot you,” according to the US Attorney’s office.

Advertisement

A month earlier, two 16-year-old boys from Somerville allegedly robbed a letter carrier by threatening her with a knife and an air pistol, while she was delivering mail in Melrose, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.