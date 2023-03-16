Mayor Wu announces steps to cut fossil fuels from Boston buildings

The specialized building code stops short of completely banning the use of fossil fuels in new buildings, but adds costly, climate-friendly requirements for developers wanting to install gas connections, like solar panels and additional electric wiring, that aim to push buildings toward going all-electric.

In a pair of announcements Thursday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu is moving to adopt a new optional state building code that would strongly discourage the use of fossil fuels in new buildings, while also designating $10 million to help affordable multifamily buildings become more energy efficient.

“What is abundantly clear is that all of our challenges and opportunities are interrelated,” Wu said at a press conference. “Making our buildings more energy efficient doesn’t just help us preserve our planet. It also improves indoor air quality, lowers operating costs, and reduces the energy costs burden for residents so that all of our housing is more affordable.”

Across the state, five communities have already adopted the code and dozens more have signaled that they plan to do the same. But the state’s biggest, most densely populated city taking this step marks a major win for climate advocates. The state requires a vote from the City Council to approve adopting the new code. Once that is done, the new code would take effect on Jan. 1.

“It’s definitely an important step,” said Curt Newton, a member of the Boston Green New Deal Coalition, a group of over 60 organizations working to realize the vision of a Green New Deal in Boston. “But a lot depends on what it actually looks like to put it into practice, to make sure that it rolls out with justice and equity at the center. Keeping affordability at the center is really, really key.”

Boston’s buildings are responsible for three-quarters of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, making them the primary frontier in Wu’s effort to become a Green New Deal city. Switching from fossil fuels for home heating to electric heat pumps is a cornerstone of how both the city and the state aim to slash emissions. But concerns about the cost of housing in Boston, which has skyrocketed in recent years, has led advocates to say they want to make sure their voices remain central to conversations about how to implement changes to building rules to avoid “green gentrification.”

Despite those concerns, many working on building decarbonization say there is no reason to believe that fossil fuel-free buildings will cost more. A report commissioned last year by the state Department of Energy Resources found that, thanks in large part to new rebates available through Mass Save, it now usually costs less to build fully electric new residential buildings.

And that was before the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which brings with it many additional incentives for building all-electric.

If all goes according to the Wu administration’s plan, there will be a lot more all-electric buildings in Boston’s near future. In addition to adopting the new building code, Wu has said she wants Boston to participate in a 10 community pilot program that would ban fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations. The program was approved by the legislature last year, and participants will be announced later this year.

State Senator Michael Barrett, who helped write the 2022 climate legislation that created the 10 community pilot program, said he hoped to see Boston ultimately named to the ten communities banning fossil fuels, but noted that adopting the new code is a big step in and of itself. “By itself, this is going to lead to a lot of new all-electric construction, because developers are going to realize that they can reduce costs, maintain revenue, and sell a lot of houses,” he said.

The $10 million for deep energy retrofits for affordable, multi-family buildings will address another challenge the city faces: how to cut emissions from existing buildings. The $10 million is just a first step, the city acknowledged.

“The focus there is really to build a market for deep energy retrofits and to learn what it takes to do this kind of work that is so critical to reducing emissions,” said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, the city’s Green New Deal director. It will also allow Boston to create a model that it could potentially scale up as more state and federal funds become available.

John Walkey, of the environmental justice organization GreenRoots, said residents are encountering several barriers as they try to transition their homes in Boston to become more climate-friendly, including long wait times to connect new solar panels to the grid and conflicting messages from contractors about which codes to abide by for electric upgrades. He said the new $10 million program will help.

“The more projects we have and the more that those projects have funding to really justify moving them forward, the quicker it’ll be for us to identify these issues, bring them to the table and get resolutions,” Walkey said.

The two efforts announced Thursday come in addition to the city’s BERDO ordinance, which requires buildings with more than 15 units or more than 20,000 square feet to reduce emissions over time to get to net-zero by 2050.

