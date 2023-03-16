Bruins steady themselves in Winnipeg, stop Jets with a shutout

A large share of the credit goes to the resurgent Jeremy Swayman, who came in with seven goals against in losing his last two. He stopped 36 shots in his first shutout since Feb. 16 in Nashville, and helped the Bruins kill five penalties and 2:45 of empty-net time.

A 3-0 win over the Jets stopped a two-game skid for the league’s best team, making them 1-2-0 on a road trip that continues Saturday in Minnesota and Sunday in Buffalo. Their extensive refocusing efforts paid off. They were the Bruins you remember seeing, if a little less dazzling with the puck.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Sharp with their sticks and focused on the details that add up to wins, the Bruins got one back on the road.

The Bruins (51-11-5) scored twice on their first four shots and led, 2-0, after two periods. Tomas Nosek sealed it with an empty-netter.

Swayman wasn’t the only one making saves. Tyler Bertuzzi and Charlie McAvoy saved would-be goals with their sticks. The 5-for-5 penalty kill was also quick with pokes and swipes.

The same back-to-back goal-scorers Tuesday in Chicago — before they lost by three — performed the trick again at Canada Life Centre. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha gave the visitors a lead in the first 13:22. That, plus the excellent work of Swayman, helped them overcome their mistakes.

The Bruins had to kill all five penalties in the first 40 minutes, with Swayman (24 saves through two) making 10 stops on the PK. And while the Bruins didn’t have the power play working (0 for 3 on the night), they did well at 5 on 5.

Fifty seconds into the night, the Bruins took the lead on a familiar-looking play. The Jets doubled up on Charlie Coyle behind the net, and he slipped the puck to Bertuzzi. The winger, showing more of his soft hands and vision, quickly fed Frederic in the slot as he did Coyle in his Bruins debut against the Rangers two weeks before.

Swayman made 13 stops in the first, and some of the Alaskan’s best work came at the end of an otherwise solid penalty kill. Legs pointing toward opposite continents, Swayman shut down Kyle Connor and was in position to stop Mark Scheifele on the follow, but McAvoy deflected it away.

After Swayman’s 10-bell stop, the Bruins started ringing the iron. Garnet Hathaway’s backhand bid on the rush floated off the crossbar, and after the Jets turned it over, Zacha made it 2-0 with a heavy snapshot off the bar and in.

He nearly had a second 13 minutes into the middle period. Connor Hellebuyck challenged Zacha on a loose-puck race and, despite being way out of his net, deflected the puck away with his stick.

An unfortunate development for the Bruins, who made Connor Clifton a healthy scratch: They lost Derek Forbort to a shot block late in the second period. Forbort, hobbled by a shot to the leg, struggled to finish his shift and didn’t return for the third.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.