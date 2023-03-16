Clinching a playoff spot so early may have caused Bruins to relax a bit

It will be talked about for decades in this region, how it gained a sudden jolt last summer and quickly became a full-fledged storm, how few in its path escaped damage. But what if the wrong winds blow and the atmosphere shifts, and it all fizzles out? A short stay in the postseason means this will be a memorable storm, but short of a truly life-changing event.

And yet the Blizzard of ‘23 could melt away in the span of a week this spring.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — This 2022-23 Bruins team arrived suddenly, like a nor’easter, piling up wins and standings points with a frenzy even those with the longest memories couldn’t recall.

Nothing in the forecast over the next five weeks will alter its path. This is a Category-X storm, as in, “X-Bruins.” They have clinched a playoff spot earlier than anyone else this year. They reached the 50-win mark faster than anyone ever.

So before puck drop against the Jets Thursday, they sounded realistic about what’s happening.

On the plane ride from Chicago to Winnipeg, the coaches huddled, and Jim Montgomery met with the captains.

“I think we just had some honest communication yesterday,” Montgomery said. “We addressed the group today and got a lot of feedback from them. Where are we at? What’s causing this malaise that seems to be permutating through what we’ve been going through? It’s been four games. It’s not just the last two.”

The feedback from the group: Once they clinched a playoff spot last Saturday against Detroit, they sagged.

“We’ve never been in this situation,” Montgomery said, relaying the players’ words. “[Eighteen] games left and we’ve clinched a playoff spot. It is human nature a little bit to take your foot off the gas pedal. That’s what’s happened to us. We’re trying to find the right message, all together, to put our foot back on the gas. We don’t want bad habits and details to creep into our game where then all of a sudden we lose confidence.”

They are still confident, he added.

“It’s realizing that we have to be in the moment, something we’ve done all year,” captain Patrice Bergeron said before puck drop. “Adversity’s always good. It makes you stronger as a team, individually as well. Results fall in place when you take care of your process and your details, and we’re maybe a little too result-oriented instead of staying present.”

Early in the season, as this winter storm became a monster, Montgomery got ahead of the eventual lull. He called other coaches who have been in similar situations: Joel Quenneville, whose Blackhawks opened the shortened 2013 season 24-0-6; Mike Babcock, whose 2005-06 Red Wings earned 124 points (58-16-8); and Scotty Bowman, whose late-’70s Canadiens averaged 129 points over a three-year period.

All of them offered a similar message.

“They said this would happen at some point,” Montgomery said. “There’s going to come a time where you’re going to have to address the malaise that’s come over our team. You understand it, but that’s a good time to get their attention back.”

Jeremy Swayman drew the start in net against the Jets.Connor Clifton was the odd man out on defense, along with the mothballed Jakub Zboril. A.J. Greer was the scratch among forwards … The Bruins offered no update on Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno … The Jets were missing rugged center Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body) for the fifth game in a row, but top defenseman Josh Morrissey (lower body) returned after a two-game absence. Morrissey entered Thursday ranked second in the league in scoring by defensemen (15-52—67), behind the phenomenal Erik Karlsson (20-65—85) … Swayman was in net Dec. 22 when the Bruins rallied from a poor start against the Jets, and a two-goal deficit, and won, 3-2. David Pastrnak got the Bruins rolling in that game with an open-net goal, after a Foligno dump-in took a crazy bounce off the stanchion into the slot. Foligno later scored the winner.

