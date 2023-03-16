New England men’s hockey teams skate into this weekend with NCAA Tournament berths on the line

“We’re very lucky that we have Walter Brown,” said Pandolfo. “The beginning of the week was fine for us. We had to move over to there [Thursday], but that happens to us once in a while. Sometimes it’s fun to go over and mix it up in practice.”

With Agganis Arena hosting a night of boxing Thursday, the team moved practice to Walter Brown Arena. But coach Jay Pandolfo didn’t see it as a distraction.

Circumstances might not be ideal for the Boston University men’s hockey team to be preparing for the Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden.

The Terriers could be without captain Domenick Fensore for Friday’s game against Providence after he sustained a lower-body injury in their quarterfinal win against Vermont last weekend. Pandolfo said the senior defenseman is day to day, and will be a gameday decision.

That Fensore is even a possibility and will return this season is certainly good news after what transpired against Vermont, when he went down in the opening minute, then struggled to crawl across the ice to the bench. He was propped up by trainers and assisted down the hallway to the locker room and did not return.

“Dom is a huge, huge part of our team,” said Pandolfo. “He means a lot to our group, so we’re very happy with the news that we do think he’s going to be back. It’s just a matter of when. Knowing him, he’ll do everything in his power to try to play [Friday], so I wouldn’t be surprised if he does.”

By the time conference tournament play concludes Saturday night, we’ll know the 16 teams that will be heading to the NCAA tournament. Then it will be a matter of waiting until Sunday evening for the tournament committee to reveal where and when the teams will be playing.

BU, Harvard, and Quinnipiac are in, with other New England teams a win or two away from punching their tickets.

BU (25-10-0) is No. 5 in the Pairwise rankings. Should they maintain that position, they would slot in as a No. 2 seed and likely would end up in the Manchester regional.

The Terriers take on Providence (16-13-7) at 4 p.m. BU swept the two-game season series two weeks ago, but the Friars responded with a pair of overtime wins in the playoffs, beginning with UNH in the first round followed by Northeastern in the quarterfinals. They would need to win out to reach the NCAA tournament.

Merrimack (22-12-1) and UMass Lowell (18-14-3) will face off in the other semifinal. The Warriors continued their remarkable season with a 1-0 win over Boston College in double overtime and are 14th in the Pairwise, putting them on the bubble. A loss to the River Hawks would have Merrimack scoreboard watching Saturday. Like Providence, UMass Lowell will need to win Friday and Saturday to move on to the NCAAs.

Quinnipiac (30-3-3) and Harvard (23-6-2) are in Lake Placid for the ECAC championship weekend. The Bobcats are second in the Pairwise and appear to be a lock for a No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport regional. They shouldn’t have trouble finding motivation for Friday’s semifinal opener against Colgate, which was the last team they lost to, Jan. 21 in Hamilton, N.Y. Quinnipiac responded by winning its next 12 games after dropping the 3-2 decision.

Harvard is sixth in the Pairwise, and will likely slot in as a No. 2 seed, perhaps joining Quinnipiac in Bridgeport. Before then, the Crimson will face Cornell (20-9-2) in the nightcap on Friday, having swept the Big Red during the regular season. The Crimson are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and 15-3-1 since Jan. 1.

At 12th in the Pairwise, only a series of upsets would knock Cornell out of the NCAA tournament. Still, a win over Harvard could not only ensure a spot, but possibly clinch a No. 3 seed for the Big Red.

Holy Cross (17-20-3) is looking to continue its Cinderella run in the Atlantic Hockey championship game against Canisius in Buffalo on Saturday. The Crusaders were picked to finish last in the conference, but finished seventh to qualify for the conference tournament. They responded by taking two of three against No. 2 seed and defending champion AIC in the quarterfinals, then doing likewise at No. 1 seed RIT in the semifinal.

A win Saturday night likely would likely send the to the Fargo regional as the No. 4 seed, where they would face the No. 1 team in the country in Minnesota. If that sounds familiar, it’s because a similar scenario occurred in 2006, when Holy Cross stunned the top-seed Gophers in overtime, 4-3.

Sign of respect

There was a nice moment at the end of Saturday’s Providence-Northeastern Hockey East quarterfinal. Typically when the game is over, coaching staffs walk out to center ice, shake hands, and retreat to the locker room while the players have their own handshake line. That appeared to be the case at Matthews Arena, but after he and Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe parted ways, Friars coach Nate Leaman circled back to the end of his team’s line to shake hands with the Northeastern players, pausing briefly to speak with several of them.

One of the players Leaman singled out was captain Aidan McDonough. The Milton native had just finished his last game as a Husky, a fact that would be confirmed when he signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

“I’ve watched Aidan for a long time,” said Leaman. “I just have a lot of respect for him because he scored a lot of goals … and you always see him act with a lot of class and play the game the right way.

“Sometimes as a coach you say ‘Damn, I should’ve recruited that kid’. And that’s what I told him through the line. I admire the way he played the game. You respect that from your opponent.”





